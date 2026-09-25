Benjamin Netanyahu at UN accuses Iran, Britain, Turkey sparking walkout

Netanyahu labeled Iran a "murderous dictatorship" and talked up Israeli-US efforts to stop its nuclear program, even holding up a pager device linked to the Hezbollah operation.

Despite the onslaught, Iran's government has retained control and continues to defy the United States by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Burhanettin Duran, the Turkish presidency's communications director, rejected Netanyahu's claims about supporting Hamas as "baseless accusations" and "incompatible" with UN ideals.

The speech came during Israel's heated election season, adding extra tension to already strained ties.