Benjamin Netanyahu calls Erdogan tyrant, accuses Turkey of hosting Hamas
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made waves at the U.N. by calling Turkish President Erdogan a "tyrant" and accusing Turkey of hosting Hamas leaders.
He also pushed back against the UK and France for calling Israel a colonial power, pointing out their own colonial histories.
Netanyahu accuses Zohran Mamdani of antisemitism
Netanyahu didn't hold back: he accused New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani of antisemitism, and dozens of envoys walked out and delegates booed during his speech.
The Palestinian delegation called for more countries to join its protest.
Even with the backlash, Netanyahu stayed defiant, saying, "You can't silence me."
All this comes as tensions keep rising between Israel and the Palestinians.