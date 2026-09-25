Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Zohran Mamdani at U.N. General Assembly
World
At the U.N. General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying his leadership has left many Jewish New Yorkers feeling unsafe.
Netanyahu also brushed off Mamdani's accusations against Israel, including claims of "genocide."
Benjamin Netanyahu cites Mamdani's Hamas connections
Netanyahu highlighted Mamdani's connections to people who support Hamas and pointed to social media posts by the mayor's wife that he felt encouraged anti-Israel views.
He even accused Mamdani of trying to silence him by threatening arrest during his visit, showing just how tense things are getting between Israeli leaders and New York City officials right now.