Benjamin Netanyahu says attack felt '16 times 9/11' at U.N.
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the U.N. saying the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel felt like "16 times 9/11" for his country.
He shared that about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage: numbers he said would equal around 40,000 deaths if scaled to the US population.
Netanyahu defends Gaza amid Palestinian deaths
Netanyahu strongly defended Israel's military actions in Gaza, where over 73,000 Palestinians have died, according to health officials.
He called accusations of genocide "the biggest lie of the century" and described October 7 as Israel's "darkest day," blaming Hamas for brutal attacks on civilians.