Benjamin Netanyahu's U.N. address faces diverse New York protest, arrests

Protesters wore shirts saying "Fund people not bombs" and held banners like "end the genocide," making their demands loud and clear.

The demonstrations not only disrupted traffic but also reflected a growing shift in US public opinion: scores of leftist candidates won primaries earlier this year while openly calling to end US aid to Israel.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reminded everyone that "To New Yorkers, I have never encouraged them to protest; what I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in this city," highlighting how these rallies echo deeper debates about US foreign policy.