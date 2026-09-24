Benjamin Netanyahu's U.N. address faces diverse New York protest, arrests
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was prepared to deliver his speech at the U.N. in New York, hundreds gathered outside to protest.
People from Jewish, Palestinian, Iranian, and Lebanese backgrounds joined forces, blocking streets for more than an hour and leading to several arrests as they called out US support for Israel.
Slogans, primaries signal US opinion shift
Protesters wore shirts saying "Fund people not bombs" and held banners like "end the genocide," making their demands loud and clear.
The demonstrations not only disrupted traffic but also reflected a growing shift in US public opinion: scores of leftist candidates won primaries earlier this year while openly calling to end US aid to Israel.
New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reminded everyone that "To New Yorkers, I have never encouraged them to protest; what I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in this city," highlighting how these rallies echo deeper debates about US foreign policy.