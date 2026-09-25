Benjamin Netanyahu's U.N. speech sparks walkout and sharp criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. on September 24 sparked a walkout and drew sharp criticism from several countries.

He defended Israel against growing international pressure, called out New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for labeling him the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians

and said, "Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity," he said in a statement, and accused some European leaders of giving in to "antisemitic mobs."