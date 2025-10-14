Last known Hindu hostage in Gaza confirmed dead

Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student who was the last known Hindu hostage held by Hamas , has been confirmed dead. His body was returned to Israel after approximately two years of captivity. Joshi was captured during Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. He had traveled from Nepal for an agricultural study and work program at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza border. The initiative aimed at offering Nepali students hands-on training in Israeli farming practices.

Heroic act Joshi was only non-Israeli hostage believed alive in Gaza The Times of Israel reported that on October 7, he displayed immense bravery by throwing a live grenade out of a bomb bunker, saving several lives. He was injured in the attack, after which he was taken captive by Hamas gunmen and brought into Gaza. His last known sighting was from video footage released by the Israeli military, showing him being dragged into Gaza's Shifa Hospital.

Ceasefire agreement Joshi's body returned to Israel On Monday, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades announced the names of four deceased hostages, including Joshi's. Their bodies were returned as part of a ceasefire deal that also saw 20 living hostages released. Nepal's Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit confirmed Joshi's body was handed over to Israeli authorities and is being taken to Tel Aviv for DNA testing before repatriation to Nepal.