'You upgraded me to president': Mic catches Carney correcting Trump 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was caught on a hot mic correcting United States President Donald Trump at a Middle East summit on Monday. After Trump mistakenly called Carney "president" instead of "prime minister," Carney jokingly responded, "Well, I'm glad you upgraded me to president." The incident occurred after Trump's speech at the summit when he was shaking hands with world leaders. Realizing his error, he gave Carney a friendly swat before saying, "At least I didn't say governor."

Twitter Post Watch the video here Bahahahahaha! This is funny. Carney and Trump caught on a hot mic. Carney thanks Trump for upgrading him to president. Trump responds by saying, “At least I didn’t say governor.” pic.twitter.com/2DWBFyWdBp — Information Alert (@gpaaclub) October 14, 2025

Leader praises Trump praises Macron, Orban, Meloni during summit speech Trump's speech followed the signing of the Gaza ceasefire deal and stretched for nearly half an hour. During his speech, Trump also praised other world leaders. He thanked France's President Emmanuel Macron and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Of Orban, he said, "Oh Viktor, where is Viktor? We love Viktor. Veektor, I call him, put the little accent on it," Trump said. "You are fantastic. I know a lot of people don't agree with me, but I'm the only one that matters. You are fantastic."

Trump Trump calls Meloni 'beautiful young woman' He also praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a "beautiful young woman," saying using the word "beautiful" about a woman in the United States could end your political career. "Italy. We have a woman, a young woman who's - I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it...but I'll take my chances."