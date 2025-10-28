Blue dogs seen in Chernobyl: Are they real or fake?

A strange video showing stray dogs with bright blue fur near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine has gone viral. The clip, shared by the animal welfare group Dogs of Chernobyl, has sparked a debate among scientists and social media users about its authenticity. The organization claimed they discovered these unusual animals while conducting a sterilization drive in the exclusion zone.

Witness accounts Dogs have been blue for a week, say locals The Dogs of Chernobyl organization shared the video on Instagram, saying they came across three completely blue dogs and are unsure about the situation. Local residents have also confirmed that these same dogs looked normal just a week ago, adding to the mystery of their sudden transformation. The group has received over 300,000 views on their post since then.

Authenticity assurance Are the dogs real or AI-generated? Despite the surge in AI-generated wildlife videos on social media, the Dogs of Chernobyl team has assured that their footage is real. They suspect that the dogs might have come into contact with some kind of chemical, which explains their unusual blue tint. Despite their strange appearance, these dogs are said to be "active and healthy," according to the organization.

Canine legacy Dogs of Chernobyl has been providing medical care to strays The dogs seen today are descendants of the pets abandoned nearly 40 years ago, when residents were evacuated after Reactor 4 exploded in April 1986. Since 2017, Dogs of Chernobyl has been providing food, medical care, and sterilization to more than 700 dogs surviving in the exclusion zone. Despite high radiation levels, nature has adapted with wolves, bison, and eagles now inhabiting Chernobyl's forests.