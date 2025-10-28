Is UK's national AI research body misusing public funds?

Dr. Doug Gurr, Chairperson of the Alan Turing Institute, has denied allegations of a "toxic internal culture" and misuse of public funds at the organization. The accusations were made by whistleblowers in August. They claimed that the UK national body for artificial intelligence was on the verge of collapse after then-technology secretary Peter Kyle threatened to withdraw its £100 million funding.

Investigation outcome Whistleblower claims were 'independently investigated' Dr. Gurr said the whistleblower claims were "independently investigated" by a third party and found to have "no substance." He didn't disclose the identity of this third party. Despite the allegations and subsequent departures of three senior directors, including the chief technology officer and chief executive, Dr. Gurr remains in his position. The Charity Commission is also investigating these issues at the institute.

Leadership confidence Dr. Gurr on the institute's current projects Dr. Gurr said he loves his job and is proud of the institute's achievements under his leadership. He acknowledged it had been a "tough" period for some staff but believed they are now "match fit." He agreed with Kyle that the institute should focus on defense but would continue projects related to environment, sustainability, and health. Current projects include improving weather forecasting accuracy and reducing transport emissions.