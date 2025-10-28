MRI results 'perfect': Trump on hospital visit sparks speculation

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he underwent an MRI scan during his recent visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The visit, which took place on October 10, was described by the White House as a routine yearly check-up. The scan came just six months after he had an extensive physical examination. Trump did not disclose the reason for the scan, asking reporters traveling with him to "ask the doctors."

Health update Trump's annual physical examination Trump, who is 79 years old and the oldest man ever elected to the presidency and the second-oldest commander-in-chief in US history, after Joe Biden, said the MRI results were "perfect." According to the White House, he had undergone his "annual physical examination" on April 11 this year. The White House physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, had described Trump as being in "excellent health" after both examinations.

Medical history Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis During the summer, it was revealed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swelling in the ankles and legs. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for more details on the reason for the MRI scan. On the other hand, Trump said that his doctors had offered reporters a "very conclusive" report of the exam.