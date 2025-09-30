Car-bombing outside security force headquarters in Pakistan's Quetta kills 10 

A powerful car bomb exploded outside the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan , on Tuesday. The blast left 10 people dead and over 32 injured, according to officials. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar warned the death toll could rise further, the Dawn reported. The explosion was heard across Model Town and neighboring areas, shattering windowpanes of homes and commercial buildings.

Attackers 4 attackers were involved According to police, four assailants inside the car came outside and engaged the military in an intense shootout before detonating their vehicle. Local news stations and CCTV footage from the explosion site show a car stopping in front of the paramilitary compound's entrance. An explosion follows, and shooting can be heard thereafter. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, saying security forces returned fire and killed all the assailants.

Medical response Emergency declared in hospitals "Terrorists cannot break the nation's resolve through cowardly acts, and the sacrifices of our people and security forces will not go in vain," Bugti said. The injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency has been declared. BMC Hospital and the Trauma Center also declared emergencies on the orders of Health Minister Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics were called on emergency duty across these hospitals to attend to the victims of the blast.

