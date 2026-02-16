Bondi Beach shooter appears in court, utters one word 

Naveed Akram, the accused in one of Australia 's worst terror attacks, appeared in court via video link from Goulburn Correctional Centre on Monday. The 24-year-old is charged with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder and 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder. The charges stem from a December 14 incident where Akram and his father, Sajid, opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

Court proceedings Akram 'as well as he can be' in prison During the brief court hearing, Akram wore a green prison-issued jumper and only said "yep" to confirm he had heard discussions about extending non-publication orders suppressing details of the victims. His lawyer Ben Archbold said Akram was doing "as well as he can be" under "very onerous conditions" in prison. Archbold added it was too early to indicate how Akram would plead to the charges and that he hadn't discussed details of the alleged attack with him.

Attack background Know more about the Bondi Beach terror attack The Bondi Beach terror attack is Australia's deadliest terror incident and largest mass shooting since 1996. The attackers are said to have been motivated by Islamic State ideology and deliberately targeted the Jewish community. Police returned fire during the attack, killing Sajid and gravely injuring Akram. After his arrest, Akram was taken to Long Bay prison hospital before being moved to Goulburn Supermax prison for high-risk prisoners.

