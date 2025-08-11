Couple dies as 'car sex' sends vehicle off 1,300ft cliff 

A couple having sex in a car died after their vehicle plunged off a 1,300ft cliff in Brazil . The incident occurred on Monday near Venda Nova do Imigrante. The victims, identified as Marcone da Silva Cardoso (26) and Adriana Machado Ribeiro (42), were found naked at the scene. Their bodies were discovered about 328 feet from the vehicle, which had landed on private property.

Accident details Vehicle rolled off during couple's intimate activities The couple had parked their car near a hang-gliding ramp after attending a party. According to police, their intimate activities caused the vehicle to roll off the cliff. The incident happened around 1:00am local time, CNN Brazil reported. Witnesses heard a loud noise between 1:30am and 2:00am but couldn't see anything due to darkness and dense vegetation, local authorities said.

Investigation update No signs of violence at scene Police officer Alberto Roque Peres confirmed there were no signs of violence at the scene or on the bodies. The car's handbrake was engaged, suggesting it was not a mechanical failure. "There were no signs of violence at the scene or on the bodies, and the car's handbrake was engaged," Peres said. The case is still under investigation, and authorities are waiting for forensic reports, although there is no initial evidence to suggest others were involved in this incident.