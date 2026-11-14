Brooklyn collapse killed 8, Olufemi Falade owes more than $450,000
A Brooklyn building collapsed on November 11, killing eight people, and now it's come out that the owner, Olufemi Falade, owes more than $450,000 in fines, taxes, and water bills.
Falade has a long history as one of New York City's "Worst Landlords," with most of these debts tied to the Flatbush Avenue property.
The building racked up 98 open violations for things like exposed wiring and vermin problems.
Investigators probe adjacent construction approvals
Investigators are digging into how construction plans next door were approved without key safety supports, something that may have led to the collapse.
The city's Department of Buildings is on the case, but so far Falade has not returned messages.
The whole situation is raising big questions about landlord accountability and city inspections.