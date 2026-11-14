Brooklyn collapse killed 8, Olufemi Falade owes more than $450,000

A Brooklyn building collapsed on November 11, killing eight people, and now it's come out that the owner, Olufemi Falade, owes more than $450,000 in fines, taxes, and water bills.

Falade has a long history as one of New York City's "Worst Landlords," with most of these debts tied to the Flatbush Avenue property.

The building racked up 98 open violations for things like exposed wiring and vermin problems.