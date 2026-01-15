'Bullet won't miss': Iranian TV airs assassination threat against Trump

Iranian state television has aired a disturbing threat against United States President Donald Trump . The broadcast featured an image from the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, per AFP. The image was accompanied by the message: "This time it (the bullet) will not miss the target." This is Tehran 's most direct threat to Trump yet, amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Threat history Iranian regime's threats against Trump escalate The assassination attempt on Trump was carried out by Thomas Crooks, who shot him in the ear. The incident took place at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In 2022, Iran released a video depicting an assassination attempt on Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course before the 2024 election. This video resurfaced after Ryan Routh was arrested for attempting to assassinate Trump on the same golf course.

Foiled plot US foils Iranian-led plot against Trump The Justice Department also said that in 2024, the United States foiled an Iranian-led plot to assassinate Trump. Farhad Shakeri was arrested for allegedly being tasked by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps to kill the president. According to the New York Post, along with anti-Trump placards, attendees at the latest pro-government protests in Iran chanted, "Death to America!" as they pledged their support for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

