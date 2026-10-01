California bans child marriage; 32 other states still allow it
What's the story
California has officially banned child marriage, with Governor Gavin Newsom signing legislation to end the practice. The new law will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Under the law, individuals must be at least 18 years old to get married in California. Governor Newsom called it a "long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors."
Survivor advocacy
Survivors support legislation
The legislation was passed with the support of child marriage survivors like Courtney Stodden and Sara Tasneen.
Stodden, who was married at 16 to a 50-year-old Hollywood actor, called the change a "victory." She said survivors of child marriage should "never have been expected to carry this burden."
Tasneen, another survivor who campaigned for the law, said seeing it become reality after nine years of advocacy brought her tears "of both joy and pain."
Legislative progress
18th state to ban child marriage
California is now the 18th state to ban child marriage since 2018. The law was passed after years of advocacy and multiple attempts in the legislative assembly.
Previously, California law allowed children to marry with consent from just one parent and judicial approval, making it one of three US states without a minimum age for marriage.
Advocacy impact
Advocacy groups push to end child marriage
Advocacy groups like Unchained At Last have long fought to end child marriage across the United States.
They estimate that about 9,000 girls are married each year in California, mostly to adult men.
"As the most populous state, California's ban sends a strong message to the remaining 32 states where children can still legally marry," Equality Now and Unchained At Last said in a press release.
32
The 32 other states
The 32 other states where child marriages are still legal are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
But the laws differ in each state.
Marriage is legal in several states at the age of 16 or 17, while others do not specify a minimum age.