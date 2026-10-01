California bans child marriage; 32 other states still allow it

The legislation was passed with the support of child marriage survivors like Courtney Stodden and Sara Tasneen.

Stodden, who was married at 16 to a 50-year-old Hollywood actor, called the change a "victory." She said survivors of child marriage should "never have been expected to carry this burden."

Tasneen, another survivor who campaigned for the law, said seeing it become reality after nine years of advocacy brought her tears "of both joy and pain."