California's Coachella Valley experiences 150 seismic disturbances in 24 hours 

Southern California has been rocked by a series of earthquakes, with the Coachella Valley alone recording over 150 tremors in less than 24 hours. The first quake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale, hit near Indio at around 9:00pm ET on Monday. This was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks within 16 hours. The latest quake was a magnitude-3.8 tremor that struck at Mission Creek strand along the San Andreas Fault at around 1:48pm ET Tuesday.

Ongoing tremors USGS predicts continued seismic activity in California The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned the seismic activity could continue for another seven days. They predict a 98% chance of more quakes over magnitude 3.0 and a 39% chance of aftershocks over magnitude 4.0. The recent increase in earthquakes has raised concerns about the possibility of a major quake, dubbed "the Big One." This fear stems from historical data, which indicates that large earthquakes typically occur every 150 years along certain sections of the San Andreas Fault.

Fault line San Andreas Fault's southern section stores immense stress The southern section of the San Andreas Fault, which runs nearly 1,300km from Southern California to northern California and the Pacific Ocean, is believed to have been storing immense stress for centuries. Experts fear that when this energy is released, it could lead to a catastrophic event. A 2015 study by USGS scientists estimated a 95% chance of at least one major quake hitting the region by 2043.

Earthquake risk San Francisco Bay Area at risk of major quake The San Francisco Bay Area, home to around eight million people, has a 72% chance of experiencing a major earthquake. Southern California also faces nearly a 100% chance of a magnitude 6.7 or higher earthquake in the coming years. A study conducted in 2021 indicated that the Mission Creek strand is primarily responsible for seismic activity in this region, accounting for about 90% of total sliding movement.

