'Can reach Berlin, Paris': Israel's reckoning on Iran's long-range missiles

Israeli officials have confirmed that Iranian forces have used long-range missiles for the first time in the ongoing conflict. The missiles, with a range of 4,000km, were launched at the US-UK military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said, "Their range reaches European capitals; Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range," Zamir said.

Escalating conflict Iranian strikes injure dozens in southern Israel On Saturday, Iranian missiles struck the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, injuring dozens of civilians. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they targeted "military installations" and security centers in southern Israel. Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed air defenses were active but failed to intercept the strikes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "very difficult evening" and vowed to continue attacking enemies on all fronts.

Potential withdrawal Trump hints at winding down military operations against Iran US President Donald Trump hinted at possibly winding down military operations against Iran, saying they were close to meeting objectives. He stressed that other countries should take responsibility for policing the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported attacks on the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz enrichment complex and a passenger terminal in Bushehr. Israel denied knowledge of these strikes while the International Atomic Energy Agency is investigating.

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Retaliatory strikes Iran retaliates by attacking neighboring energy infrastructure Iranian forces also targeted US bases in the UAE and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia expelled five Iranian diplomats, declaring them persona non grata. Israel attacked ballistic missile production sites around Tehran. Natural gas prices in Europe surged after Israel hit Iran's biggest gas field and Iran retaliated by attacking neighboring energy infrastructure.

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