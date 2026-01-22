'Canada lives because of US, remember that:' Trump jabs Carney

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Canada owes its existence to the US while delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The comments were a response to PM Mark Carney, who had condemned coercion by great powers in his address. "I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful—they should be grateful to the US, Canada," Trump said, referring to military protection provided by the US.

Trump 'Canada gets a lot of freebies from us' In his address arguing for the US annexation of Greenland, Trump stated that the Danish territory is needed for his proposed "golden dome," a missile defense system capable of covering North America. Trump stated that the dome will protect Canada because of its geography and that the country is not appreciative enough that such a system is being developed. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us. By the way, they should be grateful but they're not," Trump said.

Trump The two leaders did not meet He then went on to say that Canada should be thankful to the US, adding, "Canada lives because of the United States." "Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," he said to Carney, who had left the summit before Trump delivered his remarks. The two leaders did not meet on the sidelines of the summit.

Advertisement

Policy shift Carney's response to Trump's claims at Davos In his speech, Carney hinted at a change in Canada's foreign policy. He said Canadians must be "principled and pragmatic" and diversify trading relationships. Without naming Trump, Carney spoke about "American hegemony" and economic integration as weapons. He warned allies to act together or risk being dominated by larger powers.

Advertisement