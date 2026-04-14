Canadian PM Mark Carney's Liberals clinch majority in special elections

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won a majority government in special elections. The results, announced on Monday night, will allow the Liberals to pass legislation without relying on opposition parties. The elections were held for three vacant seats in the 343-seat House of Commons.

Election results Liberal candidates win in Toronto In Toronto, Liberal candidates Doly Begum and Danielle Martin won the Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale seats, respectively. The outcome of a Quebec district was still awaited. With these wins, the Liberal Party could remain in power until 2029. Carney's victory in Canada's election last year was partly due to public anger over US President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

Political landscape Shift to center-right Since becoming prime minister in 2025, Carney has moved the Liberals to the center-right. He is a former head of both the Bank of England and Canada's central bank. Notably, five opposition legislators have defected to Carney's Liberals in recent months, including four from the Conservative Party. This trend is seen as a major boost for Carney and his government.

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Political dynamics Defectors and Carney's influence One defector cited Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a key factor in their decision. The speech condemned economic coercion by powerful nations against smaller ones. Although Carney congratulated Begum and Martin on social media, he did not mention winning a majority. "As of tonight, Mark Carney and our entire incredible Liberal team have earned an even more powerful mandate to continue building a better Canada," Martin said.

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