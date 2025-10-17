'You are...pig Trump': US, Canada airports hacked with pro-Hamas messages
Several airports in Canada and the United States were reportedly hacked on Tuesday. The hackers displayed messages supporting Hamas while criticizing President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The attack also affected flight information display screens, causing concern among travelers. The impacted airports include Kelowna International Airport, Victoria International Airport, Windsor International Airport in Canada and Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania, USA.
Messages displayed on screen
At Pennsylvania's Harrisburg airport, a woman could be heard on the loudspeaker saying "Free Palestine" and using expletives against Trump and Netanyahu. The speaker further stated, "Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here." Meanwhile, hackers in Canada targeted flight information display panels with pro-Hamas messaging. "Israel lost the war, but Hamas won it honorably. You are a pig Trump," a message at Kelowna International Airport read.
Hackers accessed public address systems
The hackers managed to breach third-party software at the airports. At Victoria International Airport, they accessed the public address systems, displayed messages in a foreign language, and streamed music over the PA system. A spokesperson confirmed that an internal system was later used to regain control. Windsor International Airport also confirmed its systems returned to normal shortly after the attack.
Video from Harrisburg airport
NEW: Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania has been hacked to broadcast the message “F*ck Trump” over the loudspeakers— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 15, 2025
“F*ck Trump — Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine”
Again, this a US airport being hacked. Seems very dangerous for conservatives pic.twitter.com/DVKoBGr2PU
US Transportation Secretary calls cyberattack 'absolutely unacceptable'
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy condemned the cyberattack as "absolutely unacceptable" and acknowledged the fear it caused among travelers. The Federal Aviation Administration and airport officials in the US are probing the breach at Harrisburg International Airport. In Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating with help from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.
Similar cyberattacks targeted European airports last month
This incident is part of a larger trend of cyberattacks on airports. Just last month, European airports, including London's Heathrow, were affected by similar attacks. All four affected airports are classified as regional feeders rather than significant international hubs. For instance, Kelowna International Airport handled approximately two million passengers in 2024, significantly lower than Vancouver International Airport, which saw more than 25 million travelers over the same period.