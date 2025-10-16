What is 'No Kings' protest being planned in Chicago

The "No Kings" protest is set to take place in Chicago on October 18. The demonstration is a continuation of the June 14 protests against the Donald Trump administration. Progressive organizations are expecting this event to be even larger than previous ones. The protests are aimed at civil rights violations, rising costs of living, abductions and disappearances, cuts to essential services, and attacks on free speech.

Movement impact More about the protests The "No Kings" protests are a nationwide movement against what protesters see as President Trump's dictatorial mindset. The slogan of the protest is "No thrones, No Kings, No Crowns." Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has described it as a rally of millions who believe in American freedom and oppose turning the country into an authoritarian state. The events are organized by the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, the League of Conservation Voters, and MoveOn, among others.

Protest origin First 'No Kings's protest The first "No Kings" protest was held on June 14, organized by a coalition of groups including the 50501 Movement, Indivisible, ACLU and others. The date marked both Trump's birthday and the US Army's 250th Anniversary. The protests were strategically held in other cities to counter Trump's parade in Washington DC. While the events are scheduled across the country, Chicago's take place at a time of contentious ICE arrests and threats to deploy federalized National Guard troops to the streets.

Twitter Post Events are planned across the nation ⚠️ In America, we don’t do “kings.” ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m1Adel8g36 — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) October 16, 2025