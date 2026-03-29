Car plows into pedestrians in Derby, man in 30s arrested

A tragic incident occurred in Derby, United Kingdom , on Saturday night when a car plowed into pedestrians. The accident took place on Friar Gate around 9:30pm and left several people injured. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is now in police custody. The vehicle involved was a black Suzuki Swift.

Eyewitness accounts Derby eyewitnesses describe 'absolute carnage' Eyewitnesses have described the scene as "absolute carnage" with injured people lying on the road. One eyewitness told Derby Telegraph, "It was utterly horrific. People were lying on the pavement, covered in blood, and on the road." Another local narrowly escaped being at the scene, saying it was a "frightening experience."

Ongoing investigation Police appeal for Suzuki Swift witnesses Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the accident. The police have also closed Friar Gate from Curzon Street/Cheapside to Ford Street for a considerable time as part of their investigation. They assured residents that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

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