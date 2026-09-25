Chaman father arrested after attempt to wed 3-year-old under walwar
A three-year-old girl in Chaman, Pakistan, was almost married off to a 60-year-old man for PKR 2.5 million under the walwar system.
The plan was stopped after social media posts caught attention. Police arrested the girl's father, but the groom is still missing.
Thankfully, officers stepped in before anything could go through since the full payment hadn't been made.
Girl and mother under police protection
The little girl and her mother are now under police protection. This case is also possibly linked to the recent killing of her 13-year-old sister, whose husband has reportedly confessed after a violent fight.
While Balochistan's new Child Marriages Restraint Act bans these marriages and promises tough penalties, stories like this show how hard it can be to change old traditions even when laws exist.