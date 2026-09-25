Pakistan: 3-year-old girl sold to 60-year-old man, father arrested

Police are reportedly also looking into the murder of the girl's older sister, Shukria Bibi, on the outskirts of Quetta.

Shukria was married off to Salah Uddin's son for 1.5 million rupees but was murdered by her husband, Kamran.

He claimed he killed her in a fit of rage after seeing her look outside through a doorway.

The police are now probing whether Shukria's murder is linked to the current case involving the three-year-old girl.