Pakistan: 3-year-old girl sold to 60-year-old man, father arrested
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was married off to a 60-year-old man in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The father of the girl, Abdul Baqi, reportedly sold her for 2.5 million Pakistani rupees (around $9,000). The groom is identified as Salah Uddin. Local customs allowed this transaction under the walwar, or bride price system, where money is paid by the groom's family to that of the bride.
Legal proceedings
Baqi under arrest, Uddin absconding
The marriage was only on paper as the full bride price had not been paid. If completed, it would have barred the girl from seeking another match in the future.
After news of this incident broke, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti ordered an investigation without a formal complaint.
Baqi has been arrested while Salah Uddin remains absconding.
The girl and her mother are also under police protection.
Family safety
Previous marriage of Salah Uddin's son
Police are reportedly also looking into the murder of the girl's older sister, Shukria Bibi, on the outskirts of Quetta.
Shukria was married off to Salah Uddin's son for 1.5 million rupees but was murdered by her husband, Kamran.
He claimed he killed her in a fit of rage after seeing her look outside through a doorway.
The police are now probing whether Shukria's murder is linked to the current case involving the three-year-old girl.
Legal framework
Maximum punishment for offenders
Child marriages are illegal under the Balochistan Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2025, which sets the minimum age for marriage at 18.
Offenders can face two to three years of imprisonment and fines between 100,000 and 200,000 Pakistani rupees.
The case has sparked outrage across Pakistan and brought attention to existing child marriage practices in the country.