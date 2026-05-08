China admits providing technical support to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'

China has confirmed its on-ground technical support to Pakistan during India's last year's "Operation Sindoor," a military operation against terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The admission was made by engineers of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, the South China Morning Post reported. This is the first time Beijing has acknowledged the involvement of Chinese personnel in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Technical support Zhang recalls hearing air-raid sirens at the base Zhang Heng, an engineer from AVIC's Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, was among those who provided technical support to Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor." The institute is a major developer of China's advanced fighter jets and drones. "At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens," Zhang recalled.

Performance praise The ordeal was 'mental and physical' for the team Zhang said the extreme conditions were a mental and physical ordeal for his team. He added that their motivation was to ensure that Pakistani equipment could perform at its full combat potential. Another engineer, Xu Da, likened the J-10CE fighter jet to a "child" they nurtured and cared for before handing it over to Pakistan.

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Technology transfer Pakistan is the only known operator of J-10Cs outside China Pakistan is the only known operator of J-10Cs outside China, having ordered 36 fighters and 250 PL-15 missiles in 2020. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports that China has sold $8.2 billion worth of arms to Pakistan since 2015. Nearly two-thirds of these exports went to Pakistan, making it China's biggest weapons client.

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