China executes 11 members of notorious Ming family

China has executed 11 members of the notorious Ming family that ran scam centers in Myanmar . The executions were carried out by a court in Wenzhou city, Zhejiang Province, after approval from the Supreme People's Court. The Ming family was convicted on charges including homicide, illegal detention, fraud, and running gambling dens. Their criminal activities reportedly raked in over $1.4 billion between 2015 and 2023 and resulted in the deaths of 14 Chinese citizens.

Crime syndicate Ming family's criminal empire and downfall The Ming family was one of the "four families" that controlled Myanmar's Laukkaing, turning it into a hub for casinos and red-light districts. Their operations included internet fraud, drug production, and prostitution. They were finally caught in 2023 after ethnic militias took over Laukkaing during a civil war. The militias handed over the Ming family to China as part of their crackdown on crime syndicates.

Legal proceedings China's response to the Ming family's crimes In September 2025, a court in Zhejiang province sentenced the Ming family members for their crimes. Five other defendants were given death sentences with a two-year reprieve and 11 received life imprisonment. The court also handed prison terms of five to 24 years to another 12 defendants involved in these criminal activities.

