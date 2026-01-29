China executes 11 members of notorious Ming family
What's the story
China has executed 11 members of the notorious Ming family that ran scam centers in Myanmar. The executions were carried out by a court in Wenzhou city, Zhejiang Province, after approval from the Supreme People's Court. The Ming family was convicted on charges including homicide, illegal detention, fraud, and running gambling dens. Their criminal activities reportedly raked in over $1.4 billion between 2015 and 2023 and resulted in the deaths of 14 Chinese citizens.
Crime syndicate
Ming family's criminal empire and downfall
The Ming family was one of the "four families" that controlled Myanmar's Laukkaing, turning it into a hub for casinos and red-light districts. Their operations included internet fraud, drug production, and prostitution. They were finally caught in 2023 after ethnic militias took over Laukkaing during a civil war. The militias handed over the Ming family to China as part of their crackdown on crime syndicates.
Legal proceedings
China's response to the Ming family's crimes
In September 2025, a court in Zhejiang province sentenced the Ming family members for their crimes. Five other defendants were given death sentences with a two-year reprieve and 11 received life imprisonment. The court also handed prison terms of five to 24 years to another 12 defendants involved in these criminal activities.
Crime links
Ming family's connections and China's crackdown
The Ming family had deep ties with local government and militia forces, which helped them operate their scams. Their leader, Ming Xuechang, was a former member of Myanmar's state parliament who died by suicide in custody. His son, daughter, and granddaughter were also arrested during the crackdown on the syndicate. In November 2023, China issued arrest warrants for the Ming family members with rewards up to $70,000 for their capture.