The Board's mandate does not restrict it to Gaza's reconstruction

China latest to get invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

By Snehil Singh
Jan 20, 2026
05:26 pm
What's the story

China has confirmed that it has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." The foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China has received the United States's invitation," but did not clarify if China would accept. The Board was originally proposed to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, but its mandate is wider, with no restrictions on its scope.

Initiative details

Board of Peace: A global initiative

Trump's "Board of Peace" is the centerpiece of his ceasefire plan for Gaza, part of a 20-point "Comprehensive Plan" that has support from Arab, Israeli, and European leaders. The United Nations Security Council endorsed it through Resolution 2803 in November. The Board will serve as both an international organization and transitional governing authority for Gaza, overseeing civil institution rebuilding and economic recovery.

Governance details

Trump's role and membership structure

Trump will chair the Board of Peace and have veto power over decisions, giving the US significant influence. Countries contributing $1 billion would become permanent members, while non-permanent members would have no fee. A draft charter gives Trump authority over membership decisions and renewals, centralizing control under his leadership. The initiative aims to resolve conflicts globally, starting with Gaza.

Diplomatic dynamics

China-US relations and global reactions

China and the US have maintained stable relations despite tensions over trade wars and tariffs. Guo said, "Cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both." Governments worldwide are reacting cautiously to Trump's proposal, which some diplomats say could undermine the United Nations. The invitation comes as Washington and Beijing balance strategic competition with selective cooperation.

