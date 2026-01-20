China latest to get invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'
What's the story
China has confirmed that it has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." The foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China has received the United States's invitation," but did not clarify if China would accept. The Board was originally proposed to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, but its mandate is wider, with no restrictions on its scope.
Initiative details
Board of Peace: A global initiative
Trump's "Board of Peace" is the centerpiece of his ceasefire plan for Gaza, part of a 20-point "Comprehensive Plan" that has support from Arab, Israeli, and European leaders. The United Nations Security Council endorsed it through Resolution 2803 in November. The Board will serve as both an international organization and transitional governing authority for Gaza, overseeing civil institution rebuilding and economic recovery.
Governance details
Trump's role and membership structure
Trump will chair the Board of Peace and have veto power over decisions, giving the US significant influence. Countries contributing $1 billion would become permanent members, while non-permanent members would have no fee. A draft charter gives Trump authority over membership decisions and renewals, centralizing control under his leadership. The initiative aims to resolve conflicts globally, starting with Gaza.
Diplomatic dynamics
China-US relations and global reactions
China and the US have maintained stable relations despite tensions over trade wars and tariffs. Guo said, "Cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both." Governments worldwide are reacting cautiously to Trump's proposal, which some diplomats say could undermine the United Nations. The invitation comes as Washington and Beijing balance strategic competition with selective cooperation.