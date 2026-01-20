China latest to get invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

China has confirmed that it has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace." The foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "China has received the United States's invitation," but did not clarify if China would accept. The Board was originally proposed to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, but its mandate is wider, with no restrictions on its scope.

Initiative details Board of Peace: A global initiative Trump's "Board of Peace" is the centerpiece of his ceasefire plan for Gaza, part of a 20-point "Comprehensive Plan" that has support from Arab, Israeli, and European leaders. The United Nations Security Council endorsed it through Resolution 2803 in November. The Board will serve as both an international organization and transitional governing authority for Gaza, overseeing civil institution rebuilding and economic recovery.

Governance details Trump's role and membership structure Trump will chair the Board of Peace and have veto power over decisions, giving the US significant influence. Countries contributing $1 billion would become permanent members, while non-permanent members would have no fee. A draft charter gives Trump authority over membership decisions and renewals, centralizing control under his leadership. The initiative aims to resolve conflicts globally, starting with Gaza.

