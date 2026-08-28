China halts rescue operations over renewed flooding risks in Tibet

The barrier lake, formed after a wall of mud and debris hit the border hub of Gyirong in Tibet, is expected to receive more water over the next three days.

This increases "the risk of a breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream," state news agency Xinhua reported.

As of August 28, CCTV reported that 499 Chinese nationals and 555 foreigners have been evacuated from the disaster zone.