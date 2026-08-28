China halts rescue operations over renewed flooding risks in Tibet
What's the story
China has suspended rescue operations along the Tibet-Nepal border due to fears of another flood. A lake formed by immense piles of debris after a mudslide hit the border has begun overflowing toward the area that rescue teams were headed for, state broadcaster CCTV reported. CCTV reported that all rescue teams have been ordered to stand by and await further instructions. Rescuers who had earlier accessed the area have been asked to withdraw one kilometer from their original positions.
Flood threat
499 Chinese nationals, 555 foreigners evacuated
The barrier lake, formed after a wall of mud and debris hit the border hub of Gyirong in Tibet, is expected to receive more water over the next three days.
This increases "the risk of a breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream," state news agency Xinhua reported.
As of August 28, CCTV reported that 499 Chinese nationals and 555 foreigners have been evacuated from the disaster zone.
Ongoing operations
Search for missing persons continues
On Thursday, Global Times reported that the lake, formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal, had already overflowed with around two million cubic meters of water by Thursday morning.
An additional three million cubic meters are expected to enter the lake over the next three days, raising the risk of a breach, CCTV reported.
Since it had already begun overflowing, authorities said there was a "high chance" of flooding by Saturday.
Flood risk
Barrier lake could lead to flood by Saturday
Space analytics firm Suhora Technologies has warned that this newly formed water body could cause further outburst flooding downstream if left unchecked.
The lake is approximately 20.25 hectares in size in Nepal's high-altitude Lhende Khola region.
China's Ministry of Water Resources said it was closely monitoring the lake's developments and conducting flood simulations to prepare for a possible breach and provide support for emergency rescue efforts.