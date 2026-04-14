China warns US over naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
China has issued a stern warning to the United States against its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The warning comes from China's Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun, who said, "We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs." He added that the strait remains open for China. The US naval blockade started at 7:30pm IST on Monday.
Blockade details
US blockade targets all vessels entering, exiting Iran
The US Central Command (Centcom) has said the blockade will target all vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports. The US military clarified that neutral transit passage would not be impeded, but vessels could be subject to search for contraband cargo. China has opposed this move as it disrupts its strategic and energy interests in Iran.
Ceasefire call
China calls for ceasefire, willing to play constructive role
China's Foreign Ministry has called for a ceasefire, saying that the safety and stability of the waterway are in everyone's interest. According to the South China Morning Post, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "The root cause of disruptions to navigation through the strait lies in the conflict involving Iran." He added that China is willing to play a constructive role in resolving Middle East conflicts.
Criticism and dismissal
Tensions between US and China over Iran
China had earlier condemned the Israeli-US attack on Iran. On February 28, China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying, "The blatant killing of a sovereign leader and the incitement of regime change are unacceptable." The US has warned of "complications" if Beijing's actions go against its interests. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on China if it supplied weapons to Tehran. However, China has dismissed these claims as "groundless smears and malicious associations."