China warns US over naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

China has issued a stern warning to the United States against its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz . The warning comes from China's Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun, who said, "We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs." He added that the strait remains open for China. The US naval blockade started at 7:30pm IST on Monday.

Blockade details US blockade targets all vessels entering, exiting Iran The US Central Command (Centcom) has said the blockade will target all vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports. The US military clarified that neutral transit passage would not be impeded, but vessels could be subject to search for contraband cargo. China has opposed this move as it disrupts its strategic and energy interests in Iran.

Ceasefire call China calls for ceasefire, willing to play constructive role China's Foreign Ministry has called for a ceasefire, saying that the safety and stability of the waterway are in everyone's interest. According to the South China Morning Post, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "The root cause of disruptions to navigation through the strait lies in the conflict involving Iran." He added that China is willing to play a constructive role in resolving Middle East conflicts.

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