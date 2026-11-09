Chinese nationals misrepresenting Dhaka as New Delhi in live streams
What's the story
A group of Chinese nationals has been live-streaming from low-income neighborhoods in Dhaka, Bangladesh, while misrepresenting them as parts of New Delhi, India. The investigation by local daily Prothom Alo revealed that around 150 Chinese nationals have been filming in Sector 12 of Uttara and the nearby Tekpara area. They reportedly walk through residential lanes and markets with two mobile phones, one for live streaming and the other to follow information on its screen.
Misrepresentation
Purpose of streaming unclear
The live streams, which run from morning till late night, have left residents confused about their purpose and audience.
The Chinese-language commentary was translated using Google Translate and verified by four Bangladeshis familiar with the language.
One streamer, Mianmian from Sichuan province, introduced herself while broadcasting beside a canal in Uttara's Sector 12 on November 1.
She allegedly told viewers: "This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty."
Negative portrayal
Derogatory remarks about Bangladeshis
Another streamer, Wang Wei, filmed near tea stalls in Tekpara.
He allegedly told viewers that locals drank cow urine tea. "Look, they are drinking tea. Do you know what kind of tea this is? This is cow urine tea," he said in the translated commentary cited by Prothom Alo.
Some streamers also made derogatory remarks about Bangladeshi men and their spending habits.
Mixed content
Some broadcasts not negative
Not all broadcasts were negative, though. A Chinese national, Li Yang, highlighted air conditioners in buildings and asked viewers to identify their brands for a prize.
The investigation also found that some Bangladeshi women worked as guides for the Chinese nationals. Ritu Akhter said she earned Tk 700-800 a day guiding them through neighborhoods and communicating with residents.
Complaints
Residents allege intrusion into private spaces
The filming has also triggered complaints about intrusion into private spaces. Residents alleged that some Chinese nationals enter homes and record videos without permission.
Akram Hossain, a Tekpara resident, said the filming had continued for months, with streamers appearing throughout the day.
Rozina Khatun alleged streamers sometimes walked into homes without considering appropriate dress codes.
Papia Begum claimed some even entered bathrooms while filming.
Police response
Police intervention underway
Despite complaints, residents say there has been little intervention.
Police personnel acknowledged seeing Chinese nationals filming across Uttara but couldn't establish the purpose due to language barriers.
Mohammad Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, said he informed senior authorities about the filming and work was underway on the matter.