Chinese nationals misrepresenting Dhaka as New Delhi in live streams

The live streams, which run from morning till late night, have left residents confused about their purpose and audience.

The Chinese-language commentary was translated using Google Translate and verified by four Bangladeshis familiar with the language.

One streamer, Mianmian from Sichuan province, introduced herself while broadcasting beside a canal in Uttara's Sector 12 on November 1.

She allegedly told viewers: "This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty."