CIA finds 'Ukrainian drone' wasn't targeting Putin's residence

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly concluded that Ukraine was not aiming for a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent drone strike. United States officials said the assessment contradicts claims made by Putin to President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday. The CIA director, John Ratcliffe, briefed Trump on the findings on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Presidential reaction Trump expresses concern over alleged attack on Putin's residence Initially, Trump seemed to believe Putin's claims of an attack on his residence. He said he was "very angry" and described the action as "not good." However, he also admitted that it was "possible" the allegation was false. To support their claim, the Kremlin had released a video showing a damaged drone lying in snow in a forested area. The defense ministry said the attack was "targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages."

Assessment impact CIA's assessment challenges Russia's claims of drone attack The CIA's assessment comes as Trump and his envoys are working to broker peace in Ukraine. The timing of Putin's allegation, a day after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, has led some European officials to suspect it was an attempt to derail peace efforts without implicating Trump. The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that it was a "deliberate distraction."

Ukraine Ukraine denies claim Ukraine has denied carrying out such an attack, branding it as a Russian disinformation effort aimed at dividing Kyiv and Washington following a warm and fruitful meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy. Ukraine circulated a detailed briefing paper to European Union delegates on Tuesday, alleging that Russian claims were intended to "sabotage" agreements made during Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting in South Florida.