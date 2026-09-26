CIA warns Russia might launch drones from commercial Mediterranean ships
World
The CIA has flagged a new threat for Spain, France, and Italy, warning that Russia might use commercial ships in the Mediterranean to secretly launch drone attacks.
Instead of aiming for chaos, these drones would target important spots like airports and ports.
Gerbera drones 2.5m wingspan 600km range
Russia's Gerbera drones can be hidden inside shipping containers on commercial vessels.
With a 2.5-meter wingspan and a 600-kilometer range, they're tough to spot, especially since they could be launched from international waters.