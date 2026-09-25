CNN, MS NOW and Politico resume coverage of President Trump
Big update: CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are back to reporting on President Trump after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that called Trump's coverage "fake news."
The move comes just as these networks regained access to the White House on September 25, a major shift since they had been sidelined during President Xi Jinping's recent visit.
Judge Timothy Kelly grants 14-day order
The three outlets challenged the ban in court, arguing it violated their First Amendment rights.
Judge Timothy Kelly (who was actually appointed by Trump) agreed there were procedural problems with the ban and granted a 14-day order letting them back in.
The judge set a September 28 deadline for the outlets to request a follow-up ruling or a preliminary injunction.
For now, some outlets are waiting until CNN's credentials are officially sorted before jumping back into full coverage.