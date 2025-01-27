Colombia reverses stance on US deportation flights amid tariff threats
What's the story
Colombia has changed its mind and will no longer block deportation flights from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs.
The standoff started when Colombian President Gustavo Petro denied two US military flights carrying deported Colombians, demanding better treatment for migrants.
In retaliation, Trump slapped a 25% emergency tariff on Colombian imports and announced further measures against the country.
Presidential intervention
Petro ensures 'dignified return' for deported Colombians
In light of Trump's actions, President Petro ordered the presidential plane to ensure a "dignified return" of deported Colombians.
"The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has made the presidential aircraft available to facilitate the dignified return of fellow nationals who were to arrive in the country this morning on deportation flights."
"Under no circumstances have Colombians, as patriots and rights-holders, been or will be banished from Colombian territory," the statement read.
Deportation protocol
Colombia establishes unified command post on migration
To further ensure the rights of deported Colombians are respected, the government has established a Unified Command Post on migration.
This body, which includes representatives from various government offices, is tasked with establishing protocols for dignified treatment during deportation processes.
The Colombian government remains in active discussions with the US to seek agreements ensuring minimum conditions of respect and dignified treatment for its citizens during these processes, the statement by the Colombian government added.
Diplomatic tensions
US imposes visa restrictions; Colombia retaliates
The Trump administration had slammed Petro's initial refusal to accept deportation flights, alleging it compromised US national security.
Along with the emergency tariffs, Trump also announced visa restrictions and a travel ban on Colombian officials and allies.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed these measures would stay until Colombia accepted its citizens' return.
Rubio announced that he was authorizing the visa restrictions on Colombian government officials and their families "who were responsible for the interference of US repatriation flight operations."
Historical context
Deportation flights strain US-Colombia relations
The diplomatic clash over deportation flights is the biggest strain yet in the traditionally close US-Colombia relationship.
Between 2020 and 2024, Colombia was the fifth country to receive deportation flights from the US, behind Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and El Salvador.
Trump has promised to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history," affecting an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.