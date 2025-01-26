What's the story

Israeli soldiers have killed at least 14 people and wounded over 80 in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, as the Israeli military remains in the area beyond the withdrawal deadline.

The demonstrators had breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army to protest against Israel's delayed withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The withdrawal was due within a 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.