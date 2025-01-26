Lebanon says 14 killed by Israeli forces, withdrawal deadline missed
What's the story
Israeli soldiers have killed at least 14 people and wounded over 80 in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, as the Israeli military remains in the area beyond the withdrawal deadline.
The demonstrators had breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army to protest against Israel's delayed withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
The withdrawal was due within a 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.
Official response
Lebanese officials express concern over delayed withdrawal
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called for restraint amid the rising tensions, stressing that "Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable."
The Lebanese Health Ministry said casualties were reported in a few border villages, including Houla, Aitaroun, and Blida.
The protests were partly driven by Israel's decision to extend its stay due to security concerns over Hezbollah's presence.
Accusations
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah of inciting protests
The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of inciting these protests and said its troops fired warning shots to "remove threats."
They claimed to have apprehended several suspects near their troops and that they were being questioned.
Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, accused Hezbollah of sending "rioters" and is "trying to heat up the situation to cover up its situation and status in Lebanon and the Arab world."
Ceasefire compliance
International calls for compliance with ceasefire obligations
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for international intervention to force Israel's withdrawal from occupied territories.
Meanwhile, United Nations officials urged both nations to adhere to their ceasefire obligations.
The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that further violence could undermine regional stability and called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.
Delayed withdrawal
Lebanese army accuses Israel of 'procrastination' in withdrawal
The Lebanese army has accused Israel of "procrastination" in its withdrawal process.
They reiterated their readiness to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers once Israeli forces withdraw and Hezbollah moves north of the Litani River.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that the military's withdrawal would extend beyond the Sunday deadline specified in the deal.