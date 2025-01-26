What's the story

In a major development, Hamas released four Israeli women soldiers on January 25, 2025.

The soldiers, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag had been held captive for a whopping 477 days.

Their release came as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, which also saw 200 Palestinian prisoners being released by Israel.