Israeli women soldiers released after 477 days of captivity
In a major development, Hamas released four Israeli women soldiers on January 25, 2025.
The soldiers, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag had been held captive for a whopping 477 days.
Their release came as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, which also saw 200 Palestinian prisoners being released by Israel.
Capture
Soldiers captured during deadly attack on Army base
The soldiers were captured during a Hamas-led attack on the Nahal Oz army base near Gaza on October 7, 2023.
The devastating assault left around 1,200 dead and took 250 hostages.
Before their release, the captive soldiers were paraded on a stage in Gaza City, dressed in military-style uniforms and carrying bags provided by their captors.
Conditions
Captive soldiers kept in poor conditions
During their captivity, they were reportedly kept in civilian apartments and tunnels under poor sanitary conditions.
They were also allegedly forced to cook and clean for their captors while receiving little food themselves.
In a video released by Hamas, the captive soldiers were seen thanking their captors.
Video
Captive soldiers thank captors in video released by Hamas
One soldier thanked the Al-Qassam Brigades for "all the good treatment," while another thanked them for "all the food, drink, and clothes."
A third soldier thanked those who protected them from bombing, and a fourth said, "It will be a happy day, the best day, and we will all be well."
Negotiations
Israel re-releases video of initial capture to maintain pressure
In May, the families of the captured individuals re-released their video to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a hostage deal with Hamas. It was shared again by Israel on Sunday, shortly after the four women were reunited with their families.
The footage showed Ariev, Gilboa, Levy, and Albag in pajamas, covered in blood and handcuffed against a wall.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Dozens of armed Hamas terrorists are currently gathering in Gaza for the release of 4 female hostages.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 25, 2025
Soon we will witness Hamas’ carefully orchestrated and cruel propaganda.
Hamas wants you to forget the images of Liri, Daniella, Karina, and Naama on October 7—dragged from… pic.twitter.com/FzqxzqgNyj
Other soldiers
Fate of other captured soldiers: Rescue, death, and continued captivity
Three other female soldiers were also taken hostage in the attack.
Of them, Ori Megidish was rescued by Israeli forces in late October 2023.
Noa Marciano, however, was reportedly killed by her captors near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Israel believes Agam Berger is still alive but remains captive somewhere in Gaza.