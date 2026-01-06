Unrest in Nepal after mosque vandalized, border with India sealed

Vandalism fallout

Mosque vandalism sparks protests in Birgunj

The unrest was triggered by the vandalism of a mosque in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala Municipality. According to police, the mosque was damaged by a group of youths after two Muslim youths allegedly posted anti-Hindu content online. The two men have since been arrested. In protest against these incidents, demonstrators burned tires in Birgunj on Sunday morning. However, as the protest turned violent with stone-pelting and vandalism of a local police station, police resorted to tear gas shelling.