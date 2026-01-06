Unrest in Nepal after mosque vandalized, border with India sealed
What's the story
Communal tension has escalated in southern Nepal after a video allegedly showing a mosque being vandalized went viral. The unrest started in Birgunj town of Parsa district, which borders India's Raxaul district in Bihar. In response to the protests, the Parsa district administration imposed a curfew in Birgunj city and India sealed its borders with Nepal, barring all cross-border movements except emergency services.
Vandalism fallout
Mosque vandalism sparks protests in Birgunj
The unrest was triggered by the vandalism of a mosque in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala Municipality. According to police, the mosque was damaged by a group of youths after two Muslim youths allegedly posted anti-Hindu content online. The two men have since been arrested. In protest against these incidents, demonstrators burned tires in Birgunj on Sunday morning. However, as the protest turned violent with stone-pelting and vandalism of a local police station, police resorted to tear gas shelling.
Legal action
Authorities detain suspects, issue warnings against social disharmony
Dhanusha police spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Bam confirmed that three people were detained for their alleged involvement in posting the TikTok video and vandalizing the mosque. Parsa Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal issued a public appeal urging residents not to engage in activities disrupting social harmony. The district administration warned of legal action against those creating social disharmony or damaging religious sites.