Construction crane falls on moving train in Thailand, 22 killed
The tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima province

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 14, 2026
10:24 am
A construction crane fell on top of a moving train carriage in Thailand, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima province, while the train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province in northeast Thailand. The crane was working on a high-speed rail project when it collapsed and fell on ⁠top of three of its carriages, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

Rescue operations underway as passengers remain trapped

The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused the roof of the train to cave in, shattering windows and bending the metal structure. Several passengers were left trapped inside the wreckage. Local medical teams and volunteer rescue workers are now working together to free these passengers using heavy equipment. The operation is complicated due to how tightly the crane and train are intertwined.

Video shows mangled train 

Thai government confirms train derailment and fire outbreak

The Thai government's Public Relations Department confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, "Construction crane for high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto moving passenger train in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima this morning (14 Jan) at 9:05am The statement also mentioned that the train derailed and caught fire, injuring over 30 passengers who were trapped inside carriages.

195 passengers were on board

According to Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, there were 195 passengers on board, and he has requested a thorough inquiry. The victims were in two of the three carriages struck by the crane, he said. The elevated high-speed rail line, one of several under construction in Thailand, was being constructed over the existing train line.