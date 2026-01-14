Construction crane falls on moving train in Thailand, 22 killed

A construction crane fell on top of a moving train carriage in Thailand , killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning in Nakhon Ratchasima province, while the train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province in northeast Thailand. The crane was working on a high-speed rail project when it collapsed and fell on ⁠top of three of its carriages, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

Rescue efforts Rescue operations underway as passengers remain trapped The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused the roof of the train to cave in, shattering windows and bending the metal structure. Several passengers were left trapped inside the wreckage. Local medical teams and volunteer rescue workers are now working together to free these passengers using heavy equipment. The operation is complicated due to how tightly the crane and train are intertwined.

Video shows mangled train DEVELOPING: Dozens of people have been killed and injured after a construction crane lifting a section of a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train in Sikhio, Thailand.



Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/wnYDIszrrs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 14, 2026

The Thai government's Public Relations Department confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, "Construction crane for high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto moving passenger train in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima this morning (14 Jan) at 9:05am The statement also mentioned that the train derailed and caught fire, injuring over 30 passengers who were trapped inside carriages.