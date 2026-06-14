Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center after court order

Public response

Social justice advocate calls removal 'restoration'

Krystal Brewer, a social justice advocate, said the removal was about accountability and restoring Washington from Trump's influence. "It's about just not being able to do something just because you think you're the most powerful person and you can defy the courts," she was quoted as saying by NPR. Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio also supported the removal, stating on social media that it was "time for Trump to obey the law."