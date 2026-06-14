Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center after court order
What's the story
The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, has removed President Donald Trump's name from its facade. The removal was completed on Saturday after a federal court ordered the center to restore its original name. The court ruled that the center could not be renamed without Congressional approval.
Legal order
Removal completed on Saturday
Kennedy Center Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Charles Matthew Floca confirmed the removal in a court filing. He said weather-related delays had pushed the operation past the original deadline. The center's website also no longer references Trump. The name change was initiated after Trump replaced the center's leadership and appointed a new group of trustees, and that group then named him chairman during his second term.
Appeal rejected
Trump name helped attract donors, Kennedy Center argued
The Kennedy Center had argued that Trump's name helped attract donors and was crucial for fundraising. However, an appeals court denied their request to stay the ruling. Workers erected scaffolding and tarpaulin around the building before removing the giant metallic letters. Despite inclement weather, onlookers gathered to witness the removal process, with some expressing dissatisfaction with its concealment behind tarpaulin.
Public response
Social justice advocate calls removal 'restoration'
Krystal Brewer, a social justice advocate, said the removal was about accountability and restoring Washington from Trump's influence. "It's about just not being able to do something just because you think you're the most powerful person and you can defy the courts," she was quoted as saying by NPR. Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio also supported the removal, stating on social media that it was "time for Trump to obey the law."
Appeal details
Trump's name could return if appeal succeeds
The Kennedy Center had filed an appeal against the court ruling, arguing that removing the signage could be wasteful if they prevailed in court. They argued that without Trump's name, fundraising would halt, and committed funds would have to be returned. Despite Saturday's removal of the signage, the center indicated that Trump's name could return if their appeal succeeds.