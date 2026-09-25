Crown Office not charging Iranian and Romanian detainees at Faslane
World
Remember that arrest at the U.K.'s Faslane submarine base back in March?
The Crown Office just confirmed they are not pressing charges against the 34-year-old Iranian man who was picked up there.
The Crown Office previously said in March that no proceedings would be brought against the Romanian woman detained with him.
Crown Office cites insufficient evidence
After looking over all the evidence, officials said there was just not enough to move forward.
"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."
For context, Faslane is where Britain keeps its nuclear submarines, so any incident here gets extra attention.
Authorities also made it clear: the March arrests came a few weeks after the US and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.