300+ drones bought from Iran, Russia: Cuba planning US attack 

Cuba has acquired over 300 military drones and is contemplating their use against US targets such as the Guantanamo Bay base, US military vessels, and possibly Key West in Florida, according to classified intelligence obtained by Axios. A senior US official said that the Trump administration sees this development as a growing threat due to advancements in drone warfare and Iranian military advisers in Havana.

Diplomatic tensions CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba The report comes days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba on Thursday, where he warned Cuban officials against hostile actions. He also advised them to dismantle their totalitarian regime to lift crippling US sanctions. "Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere," Axios quoted an unnamed CIA official as saying.

Military buildup Cuba acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran US officials said that since 2023, Cuba has been acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran. These drones are reportedly hidden in strategic locations across the island. Cuban officials recently sought more military equipment from Russia, with intelligence intercepts indicating they are trying to learn about Iranian resistance tactics against the US. "This is highly problematic," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday expressed concerns over foreign adversaries using Cuba as a base for high-tech espionage activities close to US shores.

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Official statement Cuba's embassy response Havana has slammed the report, casting the US as the aggressor. The statement did not deny the possession of attack drones and emphasized Cuba's right to self-defense under international law. "Like any country, Cuba has the right to defend itself against external aggression. It is called self-defense, and it is protected by International Law and the UN Charter," it said. It accused the US of fabricating pretexts for military aggression against Cuba.

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Threat assessment US doesn't see Cuba as imminent threat Despite the concerns, US officials don't see Cuba as an imminent threat or planning attacks on American interests. But they believe Cuban military officials have discussed drone warfare plans amid deteriorating relations with the US. The island doesn't have the capability to block shipping lanes like Iran has done in the Hormuz Strait. However, US intelligence suggests that up to 5,000 Cuban soldiers may have fought for Russia in Ukraine and learned about drone warfare tactics there.