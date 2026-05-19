The warning comes after a report that claimed Cuba had procured over 300 military drones from Russia and Iran

US military action against Cuba could trigger 'bloodbath': President

By Snehil Singh 12:01 pm May 19, 202612:01 pm

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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has warned that any military action by the United States against Cuba would trigger a "bloodbath" with far-reaching consequences for regional peace and stability. The warning comes after an Axios report claimed that Cuba had procured over 300 military drones from Russia and Iran, which it is considering using against US targets. The report quoted US intelligence officials and came against growing speculation that the US is considering military action to overthrow Cuba's communist government.