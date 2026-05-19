US military action against Cuba could trigger 'bloodbath': President
What's the story
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has warned that any military action by the United States against Cuba would trigger a "bloodbath" with far-reaching consequences for regional peace and stability. The warning comes after an Axios report claimed that Cuba had procured over 300 military drones from Russia and Iran, which it is considering using against US targets. The report quoted US intelligence officials and came against growing speculation that the US is considering military action to overthrow Cuba's communist government.
Self-defense claim
Foreign minister defends Cuba's right to self-defense
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has also defended Cuba's right to self-defense, "like every nation in the world," under the United Nations Charter and international law. He accused those planning to attack Cuba of using false pretexts. The Axios report had said that Havana was considering drone strikes on the Guantanamo Bay naval base, US military vessels, and possibly Florida.
Sanctions imposed
US imposes sanctions on Cuban intelligence agency
The US has already intensified its pressure on Cuba by imposing sanctions on its main intelligence agency and nine Cuban nationals, including ministers for communications, energy, and justice. This comes after the US cut off oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba in January, further worsening an energy crisis on the island.
Accusation made
Cuba received humanitarian aid from Mexico
Cuba has accused Washington of trying to create a pretext for military intervention after attempting to "strangle" its economy with a fuel blockade. The Axios report came days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana for negotiations. Amid these tensions, Cuba received humanitarian aid from Mexico, which included food supplies for children and the elderly.