Cylinder blast triggers building collapse in Pakistan; 16 killed  

A gas cylinder explosion caused the collapse of part of a residential building in Karachi 's Soldier Bazaar district, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than a dozen. The incident took place around 4:00-4:15am in Gul Rana Colony near Street No. 05, close to Aga Khan School. The blast occurred when families were preparing sehri for Ramadan, the pre-sunrise meal observed by Muslims during the holy month.

Aftermath Eyewitnesses say blast shook nearby buildings Rescue 1122 teams and ambulances rushed to the scene, taking victims to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast shook nearby buildings and caused panic in the neighborhood. ASP Jamshed Nasir said, "The building was constructed on girders. The cause of the collapse is being investigated. The gas blast occurred on the first floor." The police are investigating what triggered the explosion and search operations are still underway for possible survivors trapped under debris.

Official response President Zardari expresses condolences, calls for thorough inquiry Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his condolences to the victims' families. He directed authorities to ensure the best treatment for those injured and called for a thorough inquiry into the incident. Zardari also urged enforcement of building codes and safety checks on gas cylinders to prevent such tragedies in the future.

