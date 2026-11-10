UFC CEO rejects Trump's White House press secretary job 'offer'

"Thank you for the offer, sir... I do not want to be in politics," White responded.

He said, "I don't tell the president 'no' to anything... I didn't want to be disrespectful and say anything until he said something first."

"I am devastated to hear this. Goodbye, everybody," Trump responded before praising White.

"He's a great guy," he told reporters.

"The only problem is he'll talk for little while, and then he's going to beat the hell out of you."