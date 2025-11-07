Dashcam captures horrifying UPS plane crash as casualties reach 13
What's the story
A new dashcam footage of the UPS cargo plane that crashed in Kentucky has emerged, capturing the dramatic moment the plane slammed into the ground. As of Thursday, the death toll from the UPS Flight 2976 crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has risen to 13. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter was headed for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when it crashed on Tuesday evening.
Crash investigation
'Black boxes' recovered from wreckage
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane's left engine disconnected as a "large plume of fire" burst from the plane's left wing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash. Preliminary data shows the plane's last recorded altitude was 475 feet. The cockpit voice recorder and data recorder have been recovered from the wreckage, and the data has been successfully extracted, as reported by the NTSB. These "black boxes" are designed to withstand impact and fire.
Twitter Post
Dashcam video
Police dash cam video of the UPS flight crash clearly the engine was long gone pic.twitter.com/Fk5WSAx8mc— Parsin _5_25 ❌️🏈🐦🐦🐦🐦🐶🐶🇺🇸❌️ (@Darthprophet) November 6, 2025
Victim identification
UPS identifies pilots on board
UPS has identified the pilots on board as Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond. The company expressed its condolences and pledged support for those affected by this tragedy. "Our hearts go out to every UPSer who has been impacted and all in our Louisville community," said Nando Cesarone, UPS's executive vice president for US and UPS Airlines.
Probe assistance
Investigation ongoing, UPS Worldport operations resumed
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Environmental Protection Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation. The NTSB has not yet released a probable cause for the crash or when a preliminary report will be published. UPS Worldport operations have resumed following the incident, and all three runways at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are open.