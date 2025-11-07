Video: Man standing behind Trump faints during weight-loss drug announcement 

A pharmaceutical executive fainted in the Oval Office on Thursday as President Donald Trump announced a new deal for weight-loss drugs. The man, who was standing behind Trump, suddenly collapsed. Initial reports identified him as Gordon Finlay, an executive of Novo Nordisk, but the company later denied this. Reporters who witnessed the incident said Dr. Mehmet Oz of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services helped prevent the man from hitting his head when he fell.

Medical response Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issues statement After the incident, White House medical staff rushed to attend to the man. Cabinet members also helped by elevating his legs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a statement that a representative of one of the companies fainted during the announcement. She said, "The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay."

Price reduction GLP-1 drugs to be sold at TrumpRx Thursday's press conference featured officials from drug makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which have worked with the government on a deal to make weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1s, less expensive. Under this agreement, these companies will sell their popular drugs like Ozempic directly to consumers on TrumpRx, a government website launching next year. The oral version of these medications could be priced as low as $149 per month upon FDA approval.