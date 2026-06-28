Pakistan: 4 soldiers killed, 6 terrorists gunned down in Karachi

Official response

Sindh CM orders detailed report into incident

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the explosion and gunfire, ordering a detailed report into the incident. He was quoted as saying, "Police should immediately reach the scene, determine the nature of the incident, and take all necessary measures." The attack comes amid a rise in extremist violence targeting police and security forces across Pakistan in recent years. Worsening security conditions have led to Pakistan topping the Global Terrorism Index 2026.