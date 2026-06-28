Pakistan: 4 soldiers killed, 6 terrorists gunned down in Karachi
What's the story
A suicide attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, left at least four soldiers dead and six terrorists killed, while another was captured alive. The attack was carried out by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The assailants used an explosive-laden vehicle to breach the facility in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.
Attack details
Attack carried out by suicide squad
The attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters was carried out by a suicide squad named Khulafa-e-Rashideen Ishtishhadi Brigade. The assailants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the facility, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire with security forces. In response to the attack, special units, including Rapid Response Force and police commandos, were dispatched to the scene, according to Dawn.
Official response
Sindh CM orders detailed report into incident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the explosion and gunfire, ordering a detailed report into the incident. He was quoted as saying, "Police should immediately reach the scene, determine the nature of the incident, and take all necessary measures." The attack comes amid a rise in extremist violence targeting police and security forces across Pakistan in recent years. Worsening security conditions have led to Pakistan topping the Global Terrorism Index 2026.