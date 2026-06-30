Russian strikes across Ukraine kill 10, leave dozens injured
What's the story
Russian attacks on three major Ukrainian cities have left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured. The strikes targeted Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv on Monday. In Dnipro, a missile strike killed six and injured 29. The attack hit a business, a school, private homes, and cars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), saying rescue operations were underway and urging Europe to enhance its air defense capabilities.
Drone attack
Drone strike on minibus in Zaporizhzhia
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone strike on a minibus killed two men and a woman. Eight others were injured, including a seven-year-old child. Regional officials confirmed the incident and posted footage of the damaged vehicle. Governor Ivan Fedorov said seven more people were hurt when another drone exploded near a bus. A woman who lost her husband in the attack called it an act of terrorism, according to Reuters.
Bombing details
Glide bomb attack in Kharkiv
In Kharkiv, a glide bomb killed a 23-year-old woman and injured 10 others. The attack damaged a tram and over 15 vehicles. A second glide bomb hit the area less than an hour later but failed to detonate. These cities have been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces throughout the five-year-long conflict.
Ongoing conflict
Russia yet to comment on recent attacks
Russia has not commented on the recent attacks. The war in Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians since it started in February 2022. Moscow has also accused Ukraine of attacking civilian targets in Russia and occupied territories, albeit on a smaller scale. Both sides deny intentionally targeting civilians during the conflict.