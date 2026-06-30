Russian strikes across Ukraine kill 10, leave dozens injured

Drone attack

Drone strike on minibus in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone strike on a minibus killed two men and a woman. Eight others were injured, including a seven-year-old child. Regional officials confirmed the incident and posted footage of the damaged vehicle. Governor Ivan Fedorov said seven more people were hurt when another drone exploded near a bus. A woman who lost her husband in the attack called it an act of terrorism, according to Reuters.